Injuries reported after big rig crashes into building in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Injuries have been reported after a big rig crashed into a building in Fort Bend County.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 7300 block of the Grand Parkway.
MAJOR CRASH: 7300 SH 99. 18-wheeler drove into business. Hazmat gasses in trailer. Bldg evacuated.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 26, 2017
Three people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the big rig was also transported and is in critical condition, according to FBCSO.
