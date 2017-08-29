Infant swept away in Harvey floodwaters

One Texas couple is in a shelter Tuesday night as search crews frantically search for their infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

NEW WAVERLY, Texas - One Texas couple is in a shelter Tuesday night as search crews frantically search for their infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate.

"As anyone can imagine, it's been really hard on our guys," said Punkin-Everygreen fire chief Rick Stevens.

Hard Tuesday, and harder Sunday night, as firefighters safely pulled two adults from a pickup washed off the road in New Waverly, Texas, about an hour north of Houston – only to hear screams coming from the dark.

"They were in about 40 feet of water in a tree top," Stevens said.

Stevens heard cries from two parents whose own pickup had been swept off the bridge.

"It took about three hours to get to them," Stevens said.

But it got worse.

"They were trying to get to the tree and hold on with the baby and the current swept the baby away," Stevens said.

Stevens said the parents were fleeing Houston, driving highway 150 during the night with their baby girl, trying to get to loved ones in Louisiana.

"We do have the mother and the father at a location undisclosed right now," he said.

Stevens said the pickup has been located, but the baby has not yet been found.

The same bayou waters that ripped away that little girl from her parents, showed their force when Elizabeth Dahlstrom's fiancé left in his pickup to get tarping for their leaky roof – and was almost swept away himself.

"He was frightened, and he was telling me all about it and he was like, 'Oh, no.' The truck started moving off the road,'" said Dahlstrom.

Firefighters arrived just in time.

"Men don't like to admit, but he came pretty close," she said.

Here, where life is coming down to inches and minutes, no one is taking for granted life on the Bayou.

