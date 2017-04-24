"Increased development" leads to delays in city permits in Fort Worth

If you want a feel for how fast Fort Worth is growing, you could simply just look around.

Or, you could mosey on over to the city's planning and development website, where you will find an unusual warning.

"Expect delays due to high volume," it says. "Due to increased development activity, estimated timeframes for building plan reviews, permits and certificates of occupancy may be up to double the published goals."

Randle Harwood, who runs the planning and development department, says his department is the first stop for anyone who's looking to build in Fort Worth.

"The new American Airlines headquarters, all the way down to the shed you put up in your backyard, they need to have a permit," he explains.

And those permits are up. Last year saw about 13,000 permits issued; that was the largest number since the mid-2000's. This year, Harwood says, could surpass that. He says his office is trying to keep up with the increasing numbers, while still maintaining about the same levels of staffing as years past.

"We put on a fair amount of overtime," Harwood says. "We’ve hired temporary staffing to fill the gap in the interim."

Gannon Gries works for Bennett Benner Partners, a Fort Worth-based architectural firm. He says they've had to increase their workforce by more than 30 percent to keep up with demand for new projects, like the one downtown at 5th and Lamar.

"At least for my projects right now, a lot are moving forward and they're moving forward at a fast pace," Gries says. "There's a huge increase in projects."

And with 420 people moving to Fort Worth each week, it may not slow down for a while.`

© 2017 WFAA-TV