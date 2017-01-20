Inauguration watchers waiting to see what history serves up next

At restaurants and cafes, like Cindi’s N.Y. Deli & Restaurant on S. Houston Street, people stopped what they were doing Friday morning to watch as Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States.



"Of course we're interested,” said Annikya Wight. “It's the President of the United States."

Wight was one of dozens of teenage cheerleaders in the deli who are in Dallas for a competition at the downtown convention center. But whatever they were, they knew they’d stop to watch history. All eyes in the packed deli were on the lone TV set above the deli’s street-side windows as Mr. Trump took the oath of office on the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C.



"I think we're all just hoping everything works out well,” she said. “I mean some people are probably hoping that he goes strongly downhill but he's our President now, you can't change it. We're just going to hope he does good."

"Because really, it sets the future for my generation,” said Tana Couey. The 14-year-old watched with her own high hopes too. "I just hope that nobody fails on anything. Because if you're waiting for him to fail that's like being on an airplane and wishing for the captain to fail."

"The country is in such an uprise right now. I'm kind of fearful of things people are going to be doing today,” said Stephanie Budd-Miller from New Castle, Colorado.



"I'm hoping that Trump is going to do some stuff that's good for my family. I'm in that bracket of Americans that government hasn't been helping for the last eight years. So, hopefully we can see some changes."

And waitress Laurie Benedetto stopped serving for a moment.



"Regardless of who I voted for I wanted to stop and watch,” she said, just as she did eight years ago for President Obama. Now she’s part hopeful, part concerned.



"I'm kind of in the middle,” Benedetto said. “I'll have to see and see what happens, see what he can do."

An historic moment, a peaceful transition, whether you watched from DC or a deli in Dallas. And now a nation waits, for what history serves up next.

