‘I'm proud to be a Texan': Gov. Abbott on Texans' response to Harvey

CORPUS CHISTI – Governor Greg Abbott gave updates on the current situation happening around the southeastern part of Texas Monday afternoon from Corpus Christi.
Abbott, along with United State Senator John Cornyn and Brock Long administrator of FEMA, touched on the amazing efforts put in by the emergency response crews and civilians during the aftermath of Harvey.
“The way the great state of Texas responded to this hurricane, is immeasurable, courageous and Heroic,” Abbott said. “I’m grateful for the way they were able to evacuate so many people and minimize the loss of life.”
Abbott said crews are still actively involved in search and rescue as he recently activated the 12,000 member of the Texas National Guard.
“Our number one goal from Corpus Christi to east of Houston is still protecting and preserving life and rescuing every person we can find,” Abbott said. “Our second goal is to ensure our fellow Texans have access to necessities: Food, water, supplies and power.”
Abbott said he declared a State Disaster Declaration in 54 counties throughout Texas. Eighteen of those counties have qualified to be upgraded to a Federal Disaster Declaration. These 18 counties are able to get help from FEMA. The following counties include:
1. Bee
2. Goliad
3. Kleberg
4. Nueces
5. San Patricio
6. Refugio
7. Aransas
8. Brazoria
9. Calhoun
10. Chambers
11. Fort Bend
12. Galveston
13. Harris
14. Jackson
15. Liberty
16. Matagorde
17. Victoria
18. Warton
Cornyn emphasized the first step in getting help from the federal agency was to contact 1-800-621-FEMA. Abbott added an abundance of resources to aid the people there can be found at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
“Emergency management is about partnership,” Long said as he discussed the teamwork from local, state and national officials.
Long said FEMA is already on the ground in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas assessing the situation.
“To see the swiftly response of the federal government is unparalleled,” Abbott said.
Abbott mentioned he and Long will head to Rockport after Corpus Christi.
“Texans helping Texans, that is what we do,” Abbott said. “I’m proud to be a Texan and all the men and women who helped their neighbors.”
Watch the full press conference below:
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs