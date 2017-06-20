Illegal Taylor daycare under investigation, 10-month-old in critical condition

TAYLOR, TEXAS - Child Protective Services and Child Care Licensing are investigating an illegal at-home daycare after a reported medical incident involving a 10-month-old baby.

The daycare, located at an apartment in the 405 block of Sloan Street, was shut down by CCL June 16 and is no longer able to operate.

As of Tuesday afternoon, specific details about what exactly happened to the child are limited as officials investigate. Medical staff at Dell Children's Medical Center have yet to determine if the child sustained an injury or had some type of medical condition.

The 10-month-old remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

This is a developing story. This page will update as more information becomes available.

