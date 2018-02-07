Icy road conditions in Hurst kill one

One person is dead after a fatal accident due to icy road conditions in Hurst.

He crashed in the 900 block of the westbound lanes of highway 121 and 183.

Police are saying it appears that speed and weather conditions were factors in the accident.

The male driver was the only one in the car at the time of the crash and he was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

