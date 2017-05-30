ICE: No record of call from Texas representative

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told ABC News that they have not received any calls from Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving), whose claim that he reported protesters to ICE sparked a scuffle amongst legislators on the House floor Monday.

Rinaldi claimed he called ICE on protesters at the Capitol on Monday. The protesters were speaking out against Senate Bill 4, which would compel local police to enforce federal immigration law. Rinaldi allegedly told a group of Hispanic representatives that he had called ICE on the protesters, sparking a scuffle resulting in pushing and threats.

Initially, Rinaldi told reporters that he had said something to "incite" other representatives, but he couldn't remember what was said. Later, he released a statement that said, "Today, Representative Poncho Nevarez threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery which said 'I am illegal and here to stay.'"

On Tuesday, ICE told ABC, "ICE is not aware of receiving any calls related to this matter since media first reported it on May 29."

Calls can be made to the ICE tip line, but ICE does not always pursue every single tip. Instead, they use the information for overall intelligence for immigration enforcement, according to ABC.

"Lastly, even if ICE did receive a call, the protest would have likely been off-limits -- covered by the “sensitive location” policy, preventing ICE from making arrests/questioning individuals at the protest," ABC said.

Monday marked the final day of the 85th Texas legislative session, but an announcement from Governor Greg Abbott is expected later this week.

