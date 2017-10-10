Texas Tech shooting suspect accused of stealing officer's body cam

Hollis Daniels mugshot (Courtesy of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LUBBOCK, Texas - According to an arrest warrant, Texas Tech University police shooting suspect Hollis "Reid" Daniels told investigators he "f***ed up" and "did something illogical" in connection with the death of an officer Monday night.

Daniels has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr.

According to an arrest warrant, another officer found East's body with an "apparent gunshot wound," and said Daniels was no longer in the room.

East's .45 caliber pistol was reportedly in his holster, but his police body camera was missing.

Daniels was located nearby and taken into custody, and a police body camera was also located near where he was arrested.

Daniels also told officers "he was the one who shot their friend," according to the warrant.

