I-35W, SH 360 top list of Tarrant Co. most congested roads

Mis-timed traffic lights are being blamed for a traffic snarl on Summit Avenue in Fort worth. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH (WFAA) -- While not ranking nearly as high as their neighbors to the east, Tarrant County is no stranger to congested highways. The gridlock is not just confined to Fort Worth and can be both the cause and the result of crashes.

“There is no doubt a less congested roadway is a safer roadway,” said Val Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation.

While two different segments of I-35W between State Highway 183 and I-30 top the list of Tarrant County’s busiest roadways, TxDOT crash data shows State Highway 360 in Arlington between I-20 and I-30 had more than twice as many crashes with 752.

I-820 between State Highway 183 and I-30 also ranked among the most congested in the county with 569 crashes to boot.

Lopez said TxDOT has several construction projects planned to help alleviate the traffic jams.

“We are talking about increasing capacity on roadways, expanding them, and giving motorists more lanes to travel on.”

Projects to do just that have been aided by a state mandate called the Texas Clear Lanes initiative devoting billions of dollars to increasing traffic efficiency across the state.

MOST CONGESTED ROADWAYS (TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION):

TARRANT COUNTY

1. I-35W from SH 183 to I-30

2. I-35W from US 287 to SH 183

3. SH 360 from I-30 to I-20

4. East Loop 820 from SH 183 to I-30

5. FM 157 from SH 180 to I-20

© 2017 WFAA-TV