A possible tornado caused a lot of damage and major power outages late Tuesday in Sealy, according to the police department there.

SEALY, Texas -- A possible tornado caused a lot of damage and major power outages late Tuesday across the Sealy area.

Residents were urged to stay inside overnight while the damage was assessed. As of early Wednesday about half of the community was still without electricity, according to the police chief.

"A substantial portion of the city is without power at this time, especially on the southside. This includes stores, restaurants, traffic lights, etc. please remain inside," they posted on Facebook shortly after the storm.

Crews are working around the clock to get more homes and businesses back on the grid.

Federal and state inspectors are expected to look over the damage along with the National Weather Service to confirm it is the result of a tornado.

Photos: Storm damage in Sealy

All Sealy ISD schools will be closed Wednesday because of the damage.

Brazos ISD will delay the start of classes Wednesday morning. School will begin at 10 a.m. Buses will run routes two hours later than regularly scheduled

There are no reports of injuries.

In Austin County, I-10 was blocked in both directions at Highway 36 due to overturned big rigs and downed power lines. The interstate fully reopened several hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Views from Air 11 after sunrise showed numerous homes with siding and roof damage along with some overturned vehicles.

Highway 36 has also reopened, although traffic remains slow at I-10.

Along with wind damage, Sealy was also hit by hail.

Hail at Sealy High School (Gary Dunnham)

© 2017 KHOU-TV