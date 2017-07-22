Husband, wife found dead in houseboat at Lake Waco identified

WACO - The two individuals who were found are dead after what police believe to be a murder-suicide situation at Lake Waco have been identified.

Police identified the individuals as 47-year-olds Twila and William Mooney.

The families have been made aware of their deaths.

According to witnesses who knew the victims, the pair were only married a short period of time. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots at some point last night, but thought nothing of them.

A co-worker discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside of a houseboat after they did not show up for work, according to police.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Waco Police responded to the scene at Speegleville Marina.

"They hadn't been to work today," Swanton said. "They were missing, so (the coworker) came to check on one or both of them. When he got to the houseboat, he found both of them deceased inside the houseboat."

Police said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the deceased appeared to have died via gunshot wounds.

Details as to who shot who are unclear at this time, according to police.

Judge Peterson pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Peterson has ordered the bodies to be sent for an autopsy.

