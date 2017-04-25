Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting

Their wedding last month was a joyful occasion...but the joy has now turned to grief.



“A really happy day in my life – the happiest,” Dennis Canada says as WFAA spoke in the back yard of his Sulphur Springs home. “I was just cheated out of time with her. I just love her so much.”



He is left to bury his wife, Lana. The 48-year-old was killed Monday morning by a disgruntled employee.



Matthew Kempf, 60, came armed to the seventh floor of the Northeast Dallas Tower. He shot Lana several times and tried to shoot at least two other employees before killing himself. Sources say he let one employee go after the employee begged Kempf not to kill him for the sake of his family.



“I'm angry with that man,” Canada said. “I know he took the coward’s way out but I just can’t believe he would just take her from me like that. Why don't you just go home to your wife and get another job?”



Lana, a nurse by training, had recently come to work for the hospice company, Dignity Home Health. She had been made a partner and promised a stake in the company, her husband said.



“She was so elated,” she said.



He’d heard Kempf's name in passing. Kempf was a marketer. His job was to sign up patients for the company. She’d mentioned Kempf was having job performance issues and was going to be fired.



“She kind of told me that when they brought her in that he was pretty upset,” her husband said.



He says she told her that the company was going to have to let several people go for performance issues.



“I told her to be careful because you never know people,” she said.



But there was no talk of that on the morning she left for work.



She took with her wedding photos she planned to put up around her new office. She kissed him and told him she loved him as she walked out the door.



That night they were supposed to go to her daughter’s softball game. It’s a game they never made.



Canada realized something was wrong when he got a text from a friend. He would soon learn that his wife had been shot. He raced to Dallas with one of their daughters, only to soon find out that she had died.



“When somebody does something like that, it’s like throwing a rock in the water,” he says. “It’s so far-reaching to so many families, (including) his own family. Our family is devastated. There’s so many people, probably hundreds, that are affected just from one act. I would just call it selfishness.”



Lana’s employer, Dignity Home Health, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:



“Our hearts are broken by yesterday’s events,” the statement said. “We want to first say our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those impacted. We are a small company and we feel this loss deeply because all our team members are like family.”



The statement said that counselors are available for member of the team if they want or need them.



Lana and Dennis had known each other for about 10 years. It was a love that grew out of friendship.



Theirs was a blended family. She has four daughters. He has three daughters and a son. His grandson was the ring bear at their wedding.



“She was just the greatest mother,” he says.



The wedding was the joining of their families.



Over the weekend, they framed their wedding photos. The photos show their happiness. One shows her smiling and shoving wedding cake into her new husband’s mouth.

“I was going to do her but I got in trouble so I didn’t get to do it,” he says, chuckling at the memory.



Dennis says her 85-year-old mother, so happy in the wedding photos, is devastated by her daughter’s death.



“It just saddens me so much that it was just cut short like that or in any way,” he said. “It's just the way it happened is still a shock to me I still haven’t really. I don't think reality has set in yet.”



He is left to figure out how to go on without the woman he loves. Still, Dennis feels lucky to have known her and loved her.

