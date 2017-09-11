(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Irma may have been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it's not causing serious problems in the Midlands.

Already, we've seen trees down around the area, and power outages across the region.

Here are the latest updates as they come into the News19 newsroom.\

5:02 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster took time to meet volunteers at a shelter at Dent Middle School

Greatly appreciate @henrymcmaster taking time to visit volunteers, @scsocialservice staff and evacuees at the Dent Middle School shelter. pic.twitter.com/W7JuGRsG2O — Karen Luchka Wingo (@KarenLWingo) September 11, 2017

4:42 p.m.:

More school plans announced tor Tuesday

Lexington 1, 2, 3, 4 - 2 Hour Delay

Richland 2 - 2 Hour Delay

4:25 p.m:

Another tree down, this time on Maple Street. Completely uprooted! It also fell on a vehicle.

(2/2) Another tree completely uprooted. We’re here making sure no additional cars drive through this area. Power cables are also damaged. pic.twitter.com/6FXyfrtk66 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017

4:12 p.m.

Another tree uprooted and fallen on top of power lines on Cyprus & Maple in Columbia. Lot of scenes like this across the Midlands.

4:00 p.m.

Fatal accident on I-77 at Shop Road, near mile marker five.

Unclear yet what led up to it, but it appears two vehicles were involved.

3:44 p.m.

Another update from I-20. We found a tree in the roadway near Augusta. Blocking lanes.

Tree down, blocking one lane on Interstate-20. Drive safe. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/YiETVJdHW3 — Chuck Ringwalt WLTX (@ChuckRingwalt) September 11, 2017

3:42 p.m.

News19's Chuck Ringwalt is on Interstate 20 between Columbia and Atlanta. He says there are gusty winds, driving rain, and some debris.

3:33 p.m.:

Severe flooding taking place in Charleston. This is near the Medical University of South Carolina.

3:25 p.m.

Here are the wind gusts across the state over the last hour. Strong winds will continue to be an issue.

3:21 p.m.

Viewer Tabiath Sriram send us this photo of a downed tree in Cayce. Getting similar reports all across the Midlands.

#hurricaneimra in full effect in Cayce causing a tree to cover part of the road @wis10 @WLTX pic.twitter.com/TC2rJXNKBF — Tabitha P. Sriram (@tabitha_potter3) September 11, 2017

3:15 p.m.

EdVenture children's museum has closed for the day, due to the high winds.

Due to the forecast for high winds, we will be closing today at 2:30pm.

3:10 p.m:

Another big tree down in Columbia, this on Arborwood. Traffic safety unit is there, as is the tree unit.

Huge tree has crashed onto the road on Arborwood. CPD units are here as well as the @CityofColumbia Tree Division. pic.twitter.com/kgJ0kiugLM — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017

3:00 p.m.

Some key facts from Governor Henry McMaster's briefing with state officials at the state emergency operations center:

- 25 shelters are housing 885 evacuees; capacity is 13,000 if all space were to be utilized

- No storm-related fatalities have been reported to state officials

- Currently 83 road closures in seven counties

- Approximately 146,000 power outages across the state with most in Charleston, Beaufort, Berkeley, Richland and Lexington counties; about 9,000 workers are addressing utility issues across the Carolinas

- The peak wind reported in the state is 72 miles per hour at Folly Beach. A combination of high tide with intense rain and strong winds has caused widespread downtown flooding in Charleston. Winds are expected to peak this afternoon and evening and then diminish overnight.



- More than 1,000 National Guardsmen and state Department of Natural Resources have been deployed to Florida or Georgia to assist with high-water rescues and safety and security checks.

- The governor said state and local officials have not decided when to allow people from coastal counties back into evacuation zones.

- "It's still a dangerous storm, there's a lot of danger out there," said McMaster.

2:45 p.m.

Downtown Charleston is inundated with water

2:32 p.m.

***Outage Update****

Over 9,300 in Lexington County

5,000 in Richland County

All per SCE&G

We're up to 9,300 outages in Lexington County, 5,000 in Richland, per SCE&G pic.twitter.com/53fbAgyLQP — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) September 11, 2017

2:24 p.m.

Governor Henry McMaster is asking people to stay inside. "Don't put yourself, your family, or first responders at risk.

2:21 p.m.

Highest winds gusts in the Midlands, per the Nat'l Weather Service:

53 MPH - Orangeburg Municipal Airport

47 MPH - Shaw AFB

46 MPH - McEntire JNGB

43 MPH - Columbia Metro Airport

43 MPH - Winnsboro

2:19 p.m.

Schools beginning to announce their plans for Tuesday.

Sumter County Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Thomas Sumter Academy - 2 Hour Delay

University of South Carolina - Sumter - 2 Hour Delay

2:15 p.m.

Reporter Stepahine Esquivel was in Lexington, where there is debris on the roadway. Here's here live report below.

2:12 p.m.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says trees and debris have fallen into several Midlands roadways. Use caution and report road hazards by dialing *47.

Trees and debris have fallen into several midlands roadways. Use caution & report road hazards by dialing *47! pic.twitter.com/5UVoK43dB3 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) September 11, 2017

2:01 p.m.

Here's a car near Hilton Head that's stuck in the flood water.

Here's a car near Hilton Head Island that's stuck in the flood water @WLTX pic.twitter.com/A8Th4tslrU — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) September 11, 2017

1:50 p.m.:

There are more than 28 road closures with more than 2,000 crews statewide assessing damage from Irma, per Loren Thomas who's at the SCEMD.

1:48 p.m.

****Tornado watch***** just issued for Orangeburg County in the Midlands until 10 PM. Watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes.

1:45 p.m.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport is saying some flights to Atlanta & Charlotte have been cancelled. They advise to check with your airline on flight status.

1:38 p.m.:

SCEMD reminds folks pet owners can go to any shelter. Volunteers will make arrangements for animals.

Take the strong wind advisories seriously. This is the situation in Blythewood. pic.twitter.com/ckGsWyGNBo — RCSD (@RCSD) September 11, 2017

1:30 p.m.:

We briefly had a power outage here at WLTX studios on Garners Ferry Road. We went on a generator for a few minutes, but power came on quicly.

1:22 p.m..

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds reported a large pine just snapped in his yard. Very strong wind gusts.

There are also currently 140,000 outages being reported around the state. A majority coming from the coast and the Midlands. @WLTX — Loren Thomas WLTX (@LorenThomasTV) September 11, 2017

1:12 p.m:

There are 140,000 power outages around the state. Majority of those are in the Lowcountry and the Midlands.

1:02 p.m.:

Update on Henderson Street. Again, no injuries

#TheCFD on scene collapse structure large tree onto 2 story apt bldg 600blk Henderson St no injuries 6-8 persons displaced #scnews #Irma pic.twitter.com/HPnvtd5fLE — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 11, 2017

12:45 p.m:

Here's another angle of the tree down on Henderson Street in Columbia. Again, no injuries:

Side corner of the brick building is damaged. No injuries have been reported so far. @ColaFire here to help. pic.twitter.com/B6z1jflMAT — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2017

12:30 p.m.:

Huge tree has fallen at the 600 block of Henderson Street. Some residents were inside at the time, per Columbia police. No injuries were reported.

12:10 p.m.:

Al traffic lights are out on Augusta Road at I-20 in the Town of Lexington to West Main Street at Gibson Road

All traffic lights are without power on Augusta Road at I-20 into the Town of Lexington, SC to West Main Street at Gibson Road. pic.twitter.com/4iUyvglzI9 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 11, 2017

12 p.m:

Tornado Warning in Charleston County

There have been multiple tornado warnings throughout the Lowcountry. This one came down around noon and was in effect for Charleston County

