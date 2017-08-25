Close Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas 6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m. KENS5.com Staff , KENS 8:59 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport as Category 4 Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Abbott: 'Major disaster,' record flooding expected… Aug 25, 2017, 9:03 a.m. North Texas prepares for Hurricane Harvey evacuees Aug 25, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
