Huntsville PD searching for bank robbery suspect

KAGS 10:29 PM. CST January 23, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Huntsville Police are searching for the man they say robbed the Compass Bank on Brazos Drive Tuesday afternoon.  

According to the Police Department, the man walked into the bank, and gave the teller a note asking for money.  The teller complied, and the man made off with some cash.  No weapon was apparently used in the robbery. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Walker County Communications Center at 936-435-8000

