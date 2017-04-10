Hungry? Pizza Hut will offer $9 pizzas in honor of Tony Romo

Photo Courtesy-- Pizza Hut Twitter

Pizza and Tony Romo lovers, get your wallet ready...

Pizza Hut, the Official Pizza of the Dallas Mavericks, will mark the final home game of the season as well as the honoring of Tony Romo as “Maverick for a Day” by offering all large and medium pizzas for $9 when you order online on Tuesday, April 11.



The promotion is available all day at participating Pizza Hut locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Fans can receive the discount by entering promo code “ROMOMAVS” when ordering through their mobile phone, desktop, or the Pizza Hut App.

