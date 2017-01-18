Hundreds show up to honor detective Walker

The town of Little Elm didn't look so little Wednesday night. Thousands had gathered at Little Elm Park for a vigil in honor of Officer Jerry Walker.

"He had a heart larger than you can imagine," said Mary Lou Speed.

Walker was killed Tuesday after responding to a call where a man carrying a long gun had barricaded himself in his home.

People who came to the vigil prayed for officer Walker's family and for the law enforcement community.

"Even if you hadn't met him you knew his name," said Speed.

There will be sadness and mourning in the days to come. But we also saw strength in numbers and Little Elm; a town that lived beyond its name.

Copyright 2016 WFAA