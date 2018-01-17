Graphic by Camil Tulcan/Todd Wiseman (Photo: Graphic by Camil Tulcan/Todd Wiseman -- The Texas Tribune)

WISE COUNTY - Equipment failure is causing hundreds of Oncor customers in Wise County to experience outages throughout the area.

An Oncor representative says the outage was caused by a wire that is physically on the ground at U.S. 380 and Bolero Ct.

According to the Oncor outage map, about 546 customers are affected.

Crews are on site working to get the wire back up. The Oncor website says the expected restoration time is 9 a.m.

© 2018 WFAA-TV