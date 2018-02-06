Huge food fight breaks out in Philly store after Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA -- We saw fans in the streets starting fires and taking down poles, but here's a new one: a food fight.

Philadelphia police are looking for numerous suspects caught on video inside a Sunoco convenience store late Sunday night after the Eagle's Super Bowl win.

The video shows suspects throwing food and merchandise at each other, not only causing a mess and destroying products, but also causing damage to the store.

"On February 5, 2018, at 12:30 am, a large group of unknown males and females were inside a Sunoco gas station located at 801 South Broad Street. While inside the suspects began taking items from the shelves then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls causing a hole in the back wall of the business."

Police are now asking for tips in the case.

