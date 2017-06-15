HPD: Gunman who killed baby still on the loose

Messiah Marshall.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - Police continue the search for three suspects linked to a shooting that left a 10-month-old baby boy dead on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside the Nob Hill Apartments in the 5400 block of Braesvalley Drive.

Police said the child's father was out for a walk with his son when three men walked up to them and one of them opened fire. One bullet struck and killed little Messiah Marshall.

“We’re not going to put up with this. Gangsters killing each other, not good. But gangsters – and these are going to end up being gangsters – killing a 10-month-old boy being held by his father, that’s outrageous,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo during a news conference Thursday.

Witnesses said the father ran to the Valero gas station screaming for help with the lifeless baby in his arms.

"I went to put gas in my car and later I saw a guy coming around with a little baby and he said, 'Somebody shot my baby,' and I am close to him and I'm in shock and when I saw the baby, I just start screaming, 'Oh my God, oh my God,'" said a witness on the scene.

The family tells KHOU 11 News that little Messiah was just learning to walk.

"He was happy, he didn't deserve this," said Jwana Wilson, the child's grandmother. “I call them some punks. Anytime somebody wants to kill, shoot at somebody with a child, you a punk.”

Witnesses told investigators the shooter is a male in his 20's who was wearing a white t-shirt at the time. Another suspect was wearing a red hat and shorts.

Police have not released a motive at this time, but a neighbor said it appeared as if the suspects were targeting the father.

Chief Acevedo visited the apartment complex Thursday afternoon. He planned to meet with residents about the crime in the neighborhood.

“We’re going to start identifying these complexes where the majority of the people are good, but they’re held hostage in their own apartments by gang bangers, thugs. It may take us months, weeks, or years, but we’re going to start taking these complexes back one at a time,” said Acevedo.

Houston Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Division at the Houston Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

