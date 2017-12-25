HPD investigating fatal fire after body found in burning car

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal fire after a body was discovered in a burning car in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman driving her car along Bay Area Boulevard saw smoke coming from down in a bayou.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Feather Craft Lane.

The woman call the Houston Fire Department, and when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a car engulfed in flames, police said. Once HFD extinguished the fire, they discovered a person still in the driver’s seat of the black Nissan.

Police said the driver left the road going east on Bay Area, and then struck the concrete end of a wall along the bayou overpass. The vehicle plummeted down into the bayou and landed upside down.

The Medical Examiner is going to have to identify the driver.

HPD is asking anyone with information related to the crash to contact them.

