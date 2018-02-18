Houston's first cat cafe is now open with new adoption partner

Some of the furry faces that have been adopted or are up for adoption at the The El Gato Coffee House, located at 508 Pecore Street near The Heights. Follow https://twitter.com/ElGatoCatCafe for the latest. (Photo: ElGatoCatCafe/ Twitter)

HOUSTON – Houston's first cat cafe had a big “grand opening pawty” Saturday celebrating 108 adoptions and a new partnership with “Friends For Life.”

The El Gato Coffee House, located at 508 Pecore Street near The Heights, lets you enjoy espressos and snacks all while playing with cats that are available for adoption. Reservations are recommended, especially on the weekends.

To help cover the costs of hosting such a unique adoption/play experience, passes are $10 for adults, $9 for students (with a valid school ID) and $7 for children between 5 and 17 years of age. On weekends the cover is for an hour. On weekdays there is no time limit.

Can’t make it by the café? Follow El Gato on Twitter for frequent postings of all the cute furry faces!

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElGatoCatCafe

On the web: http://www.elgatocoffeehouse.com

