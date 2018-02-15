HPD: Student will be charged after allegedly bringing pistol to school

HOUSTON – Houston police say a lockdown was prompted at Houston Can Academy's Hobby campus after a student brought a pistol to school.

HPD says the gun was found in the hoodie of a 17-year-old student during a normal screening process. The student then ran from police.

Latest details from @houstonpolice about ongoing lockdown @HoustonCan campus near Hobby. Student brought a pistol into the campus, took off running during a security screening. Students are safe. Police believe suspect in custody. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pw5nggGtXN — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 15, 2018

According to HPD, police believe they have the student in custody. Police say the suspect is going to be charged with exhibition of a firearm on school grounds, which is a felony.

Police responded to the campus, located at 9020 Gulf Freeway, earlier in the morning. The school was on lockdown as a precaution but the lockdown was lifted later in the morning.

Parents have been allowed to come pick their kids up as Houston police continue to investigate.

The school released the following statement Thursday morning:

A student who enrolled with us two weeks ago arrived at our campus this morning with a gun in his jacket. During the daily routine for entering students onto the campus, our campus security officer discovered and confiscated the weapon. Due to the swift response of our security staff, students and staff were not in any immediate danger. The matter is now in the hands of Houston Police Department. The school is secure and all students are safe. The safety of the students is always our top priority. Our security process worked this morning, keeping all students and staff safe. We have counselors in the school available to anyone needing help.

