Houston-bound flight diverted after woman tries to open emergency exit door

The woman can be seen in this photo on board the flight in wrist restraints on Sunday. (Photo: Provided)

A flight to Houston from Los Angeles, California was diverted to Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday after a woman reportedly tried to open an emergency exit door and jump out of the plane.

Southwest Airlines Flight 4519 left Los Angeles around 8 a.m. and was supposed to land at Hobby Airport around 1:30 p.m.

The crew had to make an emergency landing in Corpus Christi after an incident with a passenger.

One of the passengers on the plane told KHOU 11 News, a fellow passenger was acting strange before she even boarded the plane at LAX Sunday morning.

"I knew something wasn't right," said the passenger. "She wrote 'Help me' and her name on (beverage napkins), it was weird, something like you see on TV, you never expect to think you'd be on that same flight."

According to the passenger, once on the plane, the woman wouldn't stay seated and was pacing up and down the aisle.

The passenger said toward the end of the flight, the woman tried to open one of the emergency exit doors near the back of the plane.

A Cleveland ISD police officer, Pamela Michew, was on board the flight and was traveling with her children from Sacramento.

Michew detained the woman and subdued her until the plane was able to land safely. Michew joined the department only three weeks ago.

Once the plane was on the ground in Corpus Christi, the woman was taken into custody. She has not yet been identified by authorities.

We're told the passengers on the flight eventually made it to Houston, six hours after they were scheduled to arrive.

© 2017 KHOU-TV