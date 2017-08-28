WFAA
Hotline connects Harvey victims with legal assistance

KHOU Staff , KHOU 2:38 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

A hotline was just set up to help low income victims of Hurricane Harvey with legal questions.

The State Bar of Texas's hotline, (800) 504-7030, can help people with basic legal questions, or to find legal resources in their area.

The hotline is for English and Spanish speakers.

The hotline is "designed to connect low-income persons affected by the disaster with local legal aid providers that can help with such issues as replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant issues, and consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process," according to the State Bar's site.

Attorneys who want to volunteer on the hotline can fill out this online form.

