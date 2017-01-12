Hometown boy comes back to play against Dallas Cowboys

Arlington Martin High school, home of the Warriors and Packer’s guard, Lane Taylor.



Assistant Coach Adley Eshraghipour says, “One of the nastiest offensive lineman. I have ever been around.”



His coaches say Taylor was persistence. His success didn’t come easy. It came with hard work, grit and determination.



Head Coach Bob Wager says, ”As you can imagine we are really proud of him and thrilled with all the success he’s had.”



His parents, Luster and Lisa Taylor say Lane loved football and wanted to be great at since he was a little boy.



Lisa Taylor says, "We don’t come from an NFL family and so coming from that you have to have a lot of faith and knowing what his desire was at 5,6 years old. That’s what he wanted to...he did what he wanted to do.”



Taylor has been with the Green Bay Packers since he entered the NFL four years ago but this is his first year to start all of the games guarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.



Lisa Taylor says,”A lot of people have given him the opportunity and he took hold of it and put a lot of work into it. He’s wanted the starting position and we get to see him have it.”



His parents say they are typically Cowboys fans but come Sunday it’s all Green and Gold.



”So did y'all grow up Cowboys fans. Yes we did. Is it a little bitter sweet right now? Just a little...just a little bit.”

