Hijackers surrender, leave Libyan plane with final crew members

(Photo: Google Maps)

MALTA - The two hijackers of a Libyan passenger plane that was diverted from the north African country to Malta surrendered Friday and all passengers and crew have disembarked, authorities said.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the hijackers were searched and taken in custody.

The Airbus A320 touched down in the Mediterranean island nation at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Malta Today reported.

Muscat said there were 111 passengers aboard — 82 males, 28 females and one infant. The Times of Malta said it also had seven crew members.

A negotiating team was on standby and all flights in and out of Malta were canceled.

Muscat tweeted earlier: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a # Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.”

The plane left the southwestern Libyan city of Sabha for the capital, Tripoli, on a domestic flight that was supposed to take just over an hour but was diverted to Malta International Airport, Malta Today reported.

Soldiers surrounded the plane during the incident, The Times of Malta said.

It said reports indicated that a hijacker, who said he was a supporter of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, claimed to have a hand grenade and said he was willing to release all the passengers if his demands were met.

It wasn't immediately clear what the demands are.

Copyright 2016 WFAA