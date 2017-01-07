'Hidden Figures' inspires in race-related drama

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: The Screening and Q&A for 20th Century Fox's "Hidden Figures" at The London West Hollywood on January 4, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Based on the nonfiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of a group of black female mathematicians who played pivotal roles in helping NASA win the Space Race in the 1960s. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Costner star in this entertaining, interesting, and feel-good biographical comedy-drama that shows how these women not only helped advance NASA but also created many opportunities for African Americans in a time of extreme segregation.



“Hidden Figures” tells the true story of Katherine Johnson (Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Monae), who worked in the segregated West Area Computers division of Langley Research Center and helped NASA and the Americans surpass the Soviet Union in the Space Race. Their work and calculations helped make John Glenn the first American to orbit the Earth and put his fellow astronauts into space. Their contributions at NASA opened many doors for African Americans as well, specifically women.



The NASA space history makes the film interesting enough to watch by itself, but there is quite a bit of race-related drama as well. The film opens as the three main women are on their way to work when their car breaks down. Soon enough, a policeman approaches and immediately begins making borderline racist comments about how these types of women shouldn’t be stranded in the middle of nowhere. He is then shocked when he finds out they work at NASA, as he can’t imagine NASA employing African American women.



The officer’s demeanor quickly changes when they talk about working with famous astronauts, and he proceeds to give them an escort to work, to which the woman driving decides to tail him up close, making a comical statement about how it’s unheard of for a group of African American women to be chasing a white police officer in Virginia in the 1960s. Similarly, Katherine Johnson takes a job in an important part of NASA. The building she works in doesn’t have an African American bathroom, so she has to run across campus to the African American workers building multiple times a day.



As was common during this era, segregation of whites and blacks is seen throughout. Johnson and her African American colleagues are extremely looked down upon, to the point where they have to use different facilities, water fountains, and even have to drink out of a different coffee pot if working with white male workers. Mary Jackson wants to become an engineer, but all the school’s that teach the required classes are white only schools. And so she must take her claim to court and ask to basically be the first African America to attend that kind of program. It’s truly amazing to see some of the mistreatments of African Americans, and how these women make such an impact as pioneers in many ways.



In addition to an in-depth look at NASA during the Space Race and seeing what these women are able to accomplish, the film provides a solid cast to portray the important characters. Henson, Spencer, and Monae are very good in their roles, and Kevin Costner always provides a strong performance in my opinion. The supporting cast of Dunst, Parsons, Ali, Glen Powell and more contribute decent performances to the film as well.



“Hidden Figures” may be just on the outside of most people’s top films of 2016, but it’s a more than solid and crowd-pleasing movie that depicts many unknown parts of history. With a strong cast and a story that’s just as entertaining as it is intriguing to watch, I’d recommend this film to just about anyone. It’s not exactly what I would call a traditional family film, but with a mild rating and nothing bad to report, that’s almost exactly what it is. If you’re interested in race-related drama or historical parts of NASA during the great Space Race, then this film is for you. The film has been showing in select theaters but opens wide on January 6.



Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars.



“Hidden Figures” is rated PG for thematic elements and some language. Running time is 2 hours and 7 minutes.



