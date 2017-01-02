Hernando twins born in different years

Mother Geraldine A. is with her newborns Yulianna and Zane. (Photo: Oak Hill Hospital)

SPRING HILL, Fla. -- A great stroke of timing and luck was blessed upon a Nature Coast mother as she welcomed twins born in different years.

Newborns Yulianna and Zane arrived eighteen minutes apart, with Yulianna born at 11:43 p.m. on December 31, 2016 and her brother followed up at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2017 at Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD helped bring them into the world, with Yulianna weighing 7 pounds and Zane weighing 6-pounds-14 ounces

Both babies and mother Geraldine are doing fine as the hospital provided a photo of all three from the hospital room.

The family joins twins in Arizona and Texas whose births straddled the changing years.

(© 2017 WTSP)