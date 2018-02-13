Here are the changes Trump wants to make to food stamps program

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's budget proposes massive cuts to the program that provides more than 42 million Americans with food stamps.



The budget also floats the idea of new legislation that would require able-bodied adults to work or participate in a work program in order to receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.



The president's budget would reduce the SNAP program by roughly $213 billion over the next ten years.



The budget calls for a $17 billion reduction in 2019, and proposes "a bold new approach" to administering SNAP that will include a combination of traditional food stamps and packages of "100 percent American grown foods provided directly to households."



Stacy Dean, vice president for food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the proposed cuts to SNAP account for nearly 30 percent of the program.



She said the proposal, if enacted, "would be devastating for the one-in-eight Americans who use SNAP to put food on the table every day."



"It would reduce benefits and undercut the program's efficiency and effectiveness," she said.

% INLINE %

© 2018 Associated Press