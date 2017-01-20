DALLAS -- An Oak Cliff neighborhood is getting attention from the City to break the cycle of code violations, citations, and fines.

The effort had city workers flooding Compton Street on Thursday. Some of the inspectors were assisting seniors and low income families in finding ways to fix the problems.

Compton Street is an area some neighbors say has challenges. Debra Aguilar and Thomas Freeney are long-time residents working to rebuild the neighborhood association there.

“We have to deal with the prostitution, and we have to deal with the drugs,” Aguilar said as she watched code inspectors, police, and others inspect homes and properties in the area.

Dozens of city workers canvassed Compton Street.

“I’ve been surprised by a few things,” said District Four Council Member Carolyn King Arnold.

Code Compliance was tagging junk cars. Animal Control was picking up loose dogs. Inspectors were leaving citations for other quality of life concerns.

“The houses are aging,” said Kris Sweckard, Director of Code Compliance Services. “They haven’t been well maintained. The yards, in terms of high weeds and vegetation obstructions, we’ve seen a significant amount of that.”

The City and its partner agencies were assessing the needs of senior residents, and talking to them about home repair programs.

Cynthia Mathis is one of the neighbors. She said she has lived in the area for 30 years. Mathis claims the deteriorating condition of her home continues to make her a target for violation notices.

Mathis says making the needed repairs is a challenge.

“I don’t have a choice. I don’t have the money to fix it.”

During the sweep, Arnold also checked out some environmental concerns.

The neighborhood is just minutes from downtown. Despite new development sparking new interest in the area, residents say challenges remain.

Arnold explained, “We can’t attract development, long term, with code compliance issues, environmental issues.”

Neighbors say they are optimistic things can improve with continued assistance from the City.

