Heightened security at Dallas Love Field after FL airport shooting

DALLAS – It was anything but business as usual at Dallas Love Field on Friday. As travelers moved about the airport, many of them noticed the large number of police walking around the building.

“Safety is our number one concern,” said Dallas Police Lieutenant Jose Garcia.

Officers with long guns and K-9’s were among those keeping a close eye on things after the airport shooting rampage in Fort Lauderdale.

Garcia said, “We want to make sure that everybody knows and understands that we are actively monitoring the situation that happened in Florida.”

Word about the victim’s killed and injured by what investigators are calling a lone shooter in Florida caught some travelers by surprise as they landed in Dallas.

“It’s kind of disgusting,” said Peter Keating as he arrived in Dallas.

Keating is among travelers who learned about the shooting late. He says he is not surprised about heightened security measures at airports across the country.

“They could increase security, but if somebody’s sick, they are just going to do it anyways,” Keating said. “I mean, it’s nice to have the extra security, but you can’t really help them sick people.”

The Fort Lauderdale shooting tragedy is uncovering even greater airport security concerns.

Security and terrorism expert Avi Niv of Mayday International said, "In America, in the airports, they just protect where you go out to the plan. The counters, the baggage, It is all open to attack.”

Niv believes the fact the gunman is still alive shows airport security is lax in the United States, compared to airports in his homeland of Israel. He wants to see the entire airport building secured, not just the concourses.

“The counters should be closed,” Niv explained. “If my grandmother wants to say hello to me she needs to kiss me outside. She doesn’t have to come where I pick up my luggage. She can kiss me outside.”

Copyright 2016 WFAA