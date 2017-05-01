WFAA
Close

8 places to learn CPR in North Texas

TEXAS TORNADO: When Good Samaritans arrived, an infant and a 2-year old were nearly dead. These strangers saved their lives yesterday, near Myrtle Springs. Video: Tom Mitchell

Jordan Armstrong and Sonia Azad, WFAA 11:10 AM. CDT May 01, 2017

Two children are recovering in the hospital after Good Samaritans rescued them from their overturned vehicle and performed CPR on them during this weekend's deadly storms.

Many viewers have been asking where they can be trained and CPR certified. Here's our short list of places around North Texas:

Red Cross CPR Training

  • Locations across North Texas

American Heart Association

  • Locations across North Texas

It's Breathtaking CPR and First-Aid Training

  • Locations in Lewisville, Dallas, and Euless

Texas Heart CPR Training 

  • Locations in Plano and Dallas

DFW CPR Training Center

  • Several locations across North Texas

North Texas CPR Training

  • Located in Frisco

Texas OnSite CPR

  • Locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and Denton

Texas CPR

  • Located in Garland

In addition to these, Texas Health Resources and other area hospitals also offer CPR classes.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories