8 places to learn CPR in North Texas

Monica Nemeth, left, and Imoh Umosen, front, perform chest compressions on baby mannequins during a CPR training class at Shaker Heights High School in shaker Heights, Ohio on Monday, Jan. 10, 2011. The American Heart Association said Monday that all secondary school students should be required to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and receive an overview of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) (Photo: WFAA)

Two children are recovering in the hospital after Good Samaritans rescued them from their overturned vehicle and performed CPR on them during this weekend's deadly storms.

Many viewers have been asking where they can be trained and CPR certified. Here's our short list of places around North Texas:

Red Cross CPR Training

Locations across North Texas

American Heart Association

Locations across North Texas

It's Breathtaking CPR and First-Aid Training

Locations in Lewisville, Dallas, and Euless

Texas Heart CPR Training

Locations in Plano and Dallas

DFW CPR Training Center

Several locations across North Texas

North Texas CPR Training

Located in Frisco

Texas OnSite CPR

Locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and Denton

Texas CPR

Located in Garland

In addition to these, Texas Health Resources and other area hospitals also offer CPR classes.

