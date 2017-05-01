8 places to learn CPR in North Texas

Two children are recovering in the hospital after Good Samaritans rescued them from their overturned vehicle and performed CPR on them during this weekend's deadly storms.
Many viewers have been asking where they can be trained and CPR certified. Here's our short list of places around North Texas:
- Locations across North Texas
- Locations across North Texas
It's Breathtaking CPR and First-Aid Training
- Locations in Lewisville, Dallas, and Euless
- Locations in Plano and Dallas
- Several locations across North Texas
- Located in Frisco
- Locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and Denton
- Located in Garland
In addition to these, Texas Health Resources and other area hospitals also offer CPR classes.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs