What is Atrial Fibrillation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Dallas native escaped Las Vegas shooting as bullets…Oct. 2, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
Legendary rocker Tom Petty has died at 66Oct. 2, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
-
iOS 11 killed my battery life; here's how I finally…Oct. 3, 2017, 7:29 a.m.