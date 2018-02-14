Wellness Wednesday: Partner workouts

Get heart smart. Workout partners drive performance, fun. (Photo: iStock)

It's Wellness Wednesday and Valentine's Day -- a perfect combination to discuss the benefits of exercising with a partner.

A 2011 study from the Department of Kinesiology at Indiana University examined married couples who joined health clubs together. Those who worked out separately had a 43 percent dropout rate over a year. Those who went to the gym together had only a 6.3 percent dropout rate.

Drew Ginn and Karen Santos started dating seven months ago. Unlike other 20-somethings, they didn't meet at a bar or swiping on dating apps, they ran into each other zigzagging 80 flights of stairs one morning with November Project-- a free workout group in Dallas.

"They do a great job of helping people to open up and really form a community," Ginn said. "Through that, you can find people that you have a lot in common with."

Finding common ground with a partner or support group can really catapult your workouts.

A study by the Society of Behavioral Medicine showed that having at least one workout partner can double your performance. Researchers found people who worked out even with a virtual partner exercised longer and harder.

Ginn and Santos take it up a notch and cook healthy meals together, too.

"It's always easier to date someone who has a similar mindset and who likes to be healthy," Ginn reiterated.

It seems a couple who is healthier may also find themselves happier.

"I would say this is definitely one of the happiest I've ever been in," Santos said of her healthy relationship with Ginn.

The duo also admits that working out together provides a little friendly competition to keep the other motivated.

"He's way faster than me, so I feel like that itself pushes me a lot harder," Santos said.

For this couple, support through training translates to toughing out the challenges of life together, too.

"It's awesome to always have somebody in your corner," Ginn said.

Sonia's favorite partner/group workouts:

