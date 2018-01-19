Waxahachie movie theater goers may have been exposed to measles

Measles (Photo: WFAA)

WAXAHACHIE -- Health officials are warning those who went to the movies in Waxahachie earlier this month that they may have been exposed to measles.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that on Jan. 9, a customer sick with measles attended a movie at the ShowBiz Cinemas on Broadhead Road.

The department suggests that those who were also at the movies that day monitor themselves for a rash or other symptoms, including a high fever, cough, runny nose, or red, watery eyes, through Jan. 30.

There's no longer a risk of exposure at the movie theater, health officials said.

Measles is highly contagious and can infect someone through sneezing and coughing.

"Measles is so contagious that if someone has it, 90 percent of the people around that person who are not immune will also become infected," health officials said. "The measles vaccine is very effective, about 97 percent after two doses, but a few people who are vaccinated can still get sick, so even vaccinated people should monitor for symptoms."

It takes about 14 days for symptoms to show up, but it can sometimes take up to three weeks. After being affected, you're contagious four days before your rash shows up until four days after it's gone, health officials said.

If you were at the theater on Jan. 9 and have symptoms of measles, call your doctor.

For more information on measles, go here.

© 2018 WFAA-TV