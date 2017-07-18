Warning to parents: Lifeguard your kids

Swimming (Photo: WFAA)

Dozens of Texas children have died from drowning in pools, lakes or ponds this year. "Most of the parents would tell you, it’s just a second, drowning is very silent," says Sharon Evans, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.

"Even a child that might survive, sometimes can have deficits," she says.

According to information from Cook Children's, this month so far, 12 children were brought here for drowning. One didn't survive.

Bedford Police indicate that number has now grown. Tuesday evening, a three-year-old boy was found in his family's backyard pool. He was pronounced dead at Cook Children's.

"Our drowning numbers are down, but we still are seeing way too many," Evans says.

That's why this summer the hospital launched a special campaign called #LifeguardYourChild.

The campaign is different in past years, notably because it features very personal video testimonies from parents who lost their children to drowning.

"We were Care-Flited to Cook Children's Hospital, where my son lived for 4 days before we had to say goodbye," Misty Vento says of her son, Xander.

"Connor was a lake kid," says mom Dana Gage of her 15-year-old son. "An excellent swimmer, a water bug, yet he died in the lake."

"No one heard her drown, no one saw her drown," Lori Cerami says of her daughter Elise, who passed away last year.

"These are very special people on these videos," says Cook Children's Wini King, who helped shape the campaign. "And they're saying 'Look, we want to do all we can to make sure no one goes through what we went through.'"

Mother Elvia Arellano, who was swimming with her three children at Forest Park pool Tuesday, says she is paying attention to the campaign. She makes sure her children all wear life jackets and she stays off her phone.

"To keep my kids safe," she says. "I don’t want anything bad to happen to them."

She's doing all she can to prevent a preventable tragedy.

