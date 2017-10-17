Vegeterian, vegan options at the State Fair

Look past all the fried concoctions and meats on sticks and you'll actually find some vegetarian and vegan food options at the State Fair of Texas.
Here's a list of all the meat-free options the fair has to offer:
Vegetarian
- Spinach Quesadilla (Lone Star Roadhouse in Centennial Building)
- Greek Salad (lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese & croutons) (It’s All Greek to Me in Tower Building)
- Spinach Dip Bites and Belgian Waffles (Grand Avenue outside Centennial building)
- Veggie Corny Dog (Fletcher’s)
Vegan
- Fruit Cup – fresh watermelon, honeydew, jicama, pineapple & coconut, with a splash of lime juice & cajun pepper (Fruteria in Tower Building)
- Mango on a Stick (Fruteria in Tower Building)
- Smoothies or Fresh Fruit Drinks (choice of horchata, melon, tamarindo, watermelon or pineapple) (available in small or large) (Fruteria in Tower Building)
- Hummus with Pita, Celery or Carrots (BW’s Famous Fried Ribs in Tower Building)
- Roasted Nuts (BW’s Famous Fried Ribs in Tower Building)
- Red Beans & Rice (A Taste of New Orleans in Tower Building)
- Skillet Vegetarian Burrito (tortilla with potatoes, bell peppers & onions sautéed on a cast iron skillet) (Texas Skillet in the Midway)
- Sweet Potato Fries (Jack’s Frys Too! in Cotton Bowl Plaza)
- Smoothies, Fruit Cup & Veggie Pies (Doc’s Street Grill at Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd)
Vegan optional:
- Black-Eyed Peas or Pinto Beans (served with cornbread sticks) (BW’s Famous Fried Ribs in Tower Building)
- Black-Eyed Pea Soup (vegetable stock, celery, onion, peas & jalapenos; comes with cornbread) (Bailey’s Deli in Tower Building)
- Roasted Corn (freshly roasted on site; butter is optional) (Darn Good Corn at the Midway and Coliseum Drive)
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs