Treatment could prevent leg amputations

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- A little-known disease is resulting in hundreds of thousands of leg amputations every year, but there is a treatment to avoid that.



From Tina Deal’s outward smile, you’d never know the internal pain she has suffered. “Yeah, it’s intense,” said Deal.



The 61-year-old was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 18 years ago, and over time, the neuropathy in her legs became excruciating.



“It felt like somebody had a knife and just stuck it in my leg and [twisted it],” said Deal, describing a familiar feeling.

More than 160,000 Americans get amputations every year because of a problem called Peripheral Arterial Disease [PAD]—where plaque builds along the blood vessel walls, reducing blood flow to your lower limbs.



It reminded her of her father. “He was Type 1 diabetic,” she recalled. “He had double amputees.”



Amputation has been a pretty common move, especially in Latino and black communities.



“African Americans are four times more likely to have their legs cut off than their white counterparts,” said Methodist Dallas Medical Center Interventional Cardiologist Aaron Horne, citing research.



Eighteen million people in this country suffer from it. Most of them have never heard about it. Symptoms include: cramping, aching, pain and discomfort in the legs; inability to feel your pulse; and decreased hair growth on the lower legs.



“If you have blockages in the arteries that give blood supply to your heart muscle, it’s very likely that you also have blockages that give blood supply to the legs and feet,” said Dr. Horne.



Lack of blood supply to the limbs can lead to severe neuropathy – and even death. Diabetics like Deal are at high risk. A screening test called ankle-brachial index [ABI], in which the blood pressure in a person’s ankle is compared to the blood pressure in the arm, can be used to identify PAD in high-risk populations.



“We can successfully often times salvage many of these individuals’ limbs,” said Dr. Horne, who is Deal’s physician.



Rather than amputate, Dr. Horne used stents to open blockages in Deal’s left leg.



“About two weeks after that, I had the right leg done,” said Deal, who is now living pain-free. The diabetic and breast cancer survivor has more reason to wear her smile even bigger.



A national campaign, Take A Stand Against Amputation, is seeking to raise awareness of PAD and to encourage people with symptoms to talk to a doctor about the disease.



To learn more, visit www.StandAgainstAmputation.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV