SummerReady beauty tips

This week we've been getting you #SummerReady with tips. Today we talked about beauty and learned the best ways to get that bright smile and tanned skin.

When it comes to getting prepped for summer, who doesn't want to brighten their smile? Instead of whitening toothpastes or strips to remove stains, use trays.

Another way to lighten the mood this summer is with makeup. Think: waterproof and water-based.

Highlights are hot every summer, but the chemicals can be harsh! How about going au natural by going outside Spending time outside may lighten your hair -- but darken your skin.

Tans are always in during summer months, but rather than tanning beds or frying under the sun -- sprays, lotions and wipes are a much safer option.

