Are hives a sign of the flu?

Alli Robinson said she is on the lookout for signs and symptoms of the flu. (Photo: WFAA)

"Oh, I'm a nervous wreck because a lot of our friends had the flu, including family members," Robinson said.



Robinson said her eight-year-old son received a flu shot, but she is still on high alert. "I think a fever, aches and congestion is what I am looking for," said Robinson.



Parents seem to be looking for hives as a sign of the flu, according to the overwhelming response of a social media post on Facebook that has gone viral with more than 230,000 shares.



A mother named, Brodi Willard posted a picture of her child with hives and states "my son came home from school with hives. I called his pediatrician. They said they had two more kids come into the office that day with the same symptoms and tested positive for influenza."



Dr. Julie Linderman from Inwood Village Pediatrics in Dallas said hives are not a common symptom of the flu.



"Hives are not classic for the flu, but the body will sometimes have an allergic type of reaction to a virus, which sounds like what happened in this case," Dr. Linderman said.



Dr. Linderman explains the flu season has been extended into March because there are multiple strains of the virus in circulation. She said the symptoms will generally be the same, but reactions could vary.



"If your child has been diagnosed with the flu, and whether or not you are using Tamiflu for treatment, if they are progressing through the illness and looking better each day that's great," she said. "If you get to day three or four and they suddenly look worse like there's a spike in fever, worsening cough or lethargy then you need to follow up with a pediatrician at that point."



In addition, Children's Health Dallas released this statement: "Hives are not typically associated with the flu. Testing positive for flu in the absence of typical or classical flu symptoms could suggest that the tests are giving false positive results."

