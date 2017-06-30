Plano reports first human West Nile case of 2017

Mosquito (Photo: Custom)

PLANO - Authorities in Plano have reported the first diagnosed human case of West Nile of 2017.

According to a statement from the city, the Collin County Health Department was notified about the case on June 29.

"All mosquitos collected in traps have tested negative for the disease this Summer," read the statement. "The City will take proactive measures by spraying targeted locations in and around the area of the confirmed case."

Officials say the plan to begin spraying at about 9 p.m. July 3 from Panther Ridge Land to the north, Ruthridge Drive and Oxbow Creek Lane to the east, Kite Meadow Drive to the South and around the small lake and City park to the west.

Officials didn't give further details on the diagnosed West Nile case.

