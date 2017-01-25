Lazy Girl's Guide to Health: Cardio without a treadmill

Jane Fonda (Getty Images)

I hate running. More than anything. I can't believe I was able to run a six-minute mile in 7th grade (is that even fast? i don't know running). There's no way I could do it now. But guess what's awesome? I've learned I DON'T HAVE TO RUN to get in my cardio workouts for the week!

Today I took part in a fitness session with Jacoby Veals, a celebrity trainer who has trained the Dallas Cowboys. I know, intimidating. I almost stayed home.

WFAA's health reporter Sonia Azad asked anchor Alisha Laventure and I to be guinea pigs and work out with her and Jacoby live on Facebook. I don't know how to say no and I'm trying to be best friends with Sonia, so of course I showed up in my bright purple leggings at 9 a.m.

You can watch the entire live workout below this story. Don't judge my form too harshly, I'm used to yoga class once a week.

Jacoby had us do rounds of squats, lunges, ab work, dead lifts, and high knees. It was hard, but I was excited to learn that our hour-long workout (in a tiny corner of an apartment complex's gym) only required 5-pound weights and mats.

No treadmill. No elliptical. No bicycle. And I can barely walk a few hours later! Even better -- Jacoby told us we were burning more calories in that hour than if we had spent two hours at the gym.

In and out of the gym in 45 minutes is all you need, he told us.

We were excited to learn many WFAA viewers had hopped off the treadmill and joined us on our live, painful, sweaty journey. We mainly focused on our glutes (that's your booty to those who are new to the exercise world).

The best part of the exercise is that you can easily do it in your living room while watching TV. Use your body weight -- heck, you can even use your baby as a weight!

Other tips from Jacoby:

Always finish your workout strong! We ended with mountain climbers, which were created by the devil himself.

Always hit up your abs when you're working out.

Eat lean proteins and veggies no later than 45 minutes after a workout.

Stay away from carbs after 2 p.m. That includes fruits -- apples are okay.

Drink a gallon of water every day (challenge accepted, at least for today).

