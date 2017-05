iStock (Photo: lev dolgachov, lev dolgachov)

Summer is almost here, which means we need to get our bodies in shape! Join our 30-day challenge and share your progress on social media using #WFAAChallenge!

Just do two to four rounds of each move every day for 30 days.

30-day workout challenge

Watch our Facebook Live below to see how it's done:

© 2017 WFAA-TV