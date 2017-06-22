First case of dengue fever diagnosed in Dallas County this year

Mosquito (Photo: Custom)

DALLAS - A 54-year-old Dallas resident who recently traveled to India is the first person to be diagnosed with the dengue virus in Dallas County this year.

The dengue virus isn't contagious but instead spread through mosquitos that feed on an infected individual and then feeds on others.

According to a statement from Dallas County Health and Human Services, symptoms include:

fever

headache

nausea

vomiting

rash

pain in the eyes, joints, and muscles

Symptoms from severe cases include:

intense stomach pain

repeated vomiting

bleeding from the nose or gums.

Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

"CDC advises there is no vaccine to treat or prevent the Dengue," read a statement from DCHHS. "Travelers can protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites."

HCHHS' best way to avoid exposure:

Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk.

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

