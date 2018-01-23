Stethoscope and computer (Photo: LUHUANFENG, LUHUANFENG)

State Health officials are reporting six measles cases in Ellis County. People involved in the outbreak have connections to Waxahachie and Midlothian.



The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that on Jan. 9, a customer sick with measles attended a movie at the ShowBiz Cinemas on Broadhead Road. State health officials said none of them are connected to the movie theater.



People who went to the theater on that day should continue to monitor themselves for measles symptoms through Jan. 30.



Because measles is highly contagious, it's possible more cases may occur, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

It takes about 14 days for symptoms to show up, but it can sometimes take up to three weeks.

