El Centro students warned of tuberculosis exposure

DALLAS -- Students at El Centro College in Dallas are being warned about a case of tuberculosis.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says the student affected is only taking one class this semester, and those in the same class have been notified that they may have been exposed. It's recommended they be screened as soon as possible.

There will be a free screening at the school's downtown location inside the Paramount Building on Monday, April 24, the school said, for anyone who wishes to be tested.

If you have TB-related questions, call (214) 860-1961 or (214) 860-2080. Go here for more information.

