Does plucking your gray hair bring more?

Most of us see dustings of gray in our 30s. While some can rock that salt and pepper, the rest of us are desperately clinging to our color.. sometimes by plucking them away!

But, if you pluck one gray hair, will more appear?

In order to Verify, we combed through research from The University of Delhi and chatted with dermatologist So Yeon Paek from Baylor Scott & White.

“Plucking one gray hair does not have any impact on the surrounding hairs because each individual hair strand has its own set of genetics,” Dr. Paek said.

Genetics are a funny thing. When you’re born, the color of each strand of hair is predetermined. So is the timeline for when it all turns gray.

A study from the University of Delhi lays it out: when hair turns gray, it means that strand of hair isn’t producing as much melanin, which are those pigment-producing cells at the base of each follicle.

So, you can’t do anything about when you start to go gray—but what about getting rid of just a few? To pluck or not to pluck?

“Over time, the more plucking you do, the more trauma is caused to the base of the follicle,” Dr. Paek explained. “[That] may eventually, at some point, lead to permanent damage-- which could lead to a bald spot in that area.”

So now we’re gray and bald?! No thank you.

Back to our Verify question: if you pluck one gray hair, will more appear?

“That's absolutely false,” Dr. Paek said. She added that while plucking is not recommended, it is okay to do away with unwanted grays by cutting the hair close to its base, coloring it or just embracing that sexy silver fox feel.

Dr. Paek noted that hair dye will not cause hair to turn gray sooner. She said overuse, however, could lead to diminished hair quality. So, be mindful of the products and chemicals you’re using to color your hair.

