Baylor Scott and White will stop delivering babies at Carrollton medical center

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Carrollton is making a change to their women's health services.

The hospital says they will no longer be delivering babies at its Carrollton location. The last day of scheduled deliveries will be January 24, 2018, and the OB and NICU service line will be closed, effective January 31, 2018.



Baylor says they discussed stopping this service line for more than six months before coming to a decision.

"The decision to close our OB and NICU service line at our Carrollton hospital was necessitated by several factors, including changing market demographics, continued volume decline, recent reduction in obstetrical coverage and difficulty recruiting new physicians to the market," they wrote in a statement to WFAA.

The hospital says their volumes have declined throughout the years and are now one-third of what they were in 2014.

As for the 46 employees affected, Baylor says they are working to find a placement for them at other locations in the Baylor system.

